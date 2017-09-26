Andersson will miss Tuesday's preseason game against the Flyers due to a sore foot.

It sounds like the Rangers are just being extra cautious with their 2017 first-round selection, so the 18-year-old winger will likely resume skating later this week after taking a few days to heal up. It remains to be seen whether Andersson will be included on New York's Opening Night roster for this season, but if the 6-foot lefty isn't part of the Rangers' plans for the 2017-18 campaign, he could return to his native Sweden for another year of development.