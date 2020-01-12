Play

Hajek (knee) returned from injury Saturday and was minus-2 with one shot and two blocks in a 5-2 loss to the Blues.

It was the first game since Dec. 5 for Hajek and he logged just over 15 minutes of playing time, all at even strength. The 21-year-old rearguard has five assists and a minus-4 rating through 28 games this season.

