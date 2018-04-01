Hajek (undisclosed) has sat out Games 5 and 6 of WHL Regina's playoff series against Swift Current.

Hajek was hit hard in Regina's Game 4 victory, but he managed to finish the game. He has not been seen since. With Regina hosting the Memorial Cup and a lock to be competing in early May, it's possible the Pats are just being overly cautious with their best all-around defender. Game 7 between Regina and Swift Current is scheduled for Monday night. At this point there has been no indication that Hajek will be ready to go for that one.