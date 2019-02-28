Rangers' Libor Hajek: Called up from minors
Hajek was promoted from AHL Hartford on Thursday.
With defenseman Brendan Smith consistently lining up at forward, the Rangers will add some depth on the blue line by bringing up Hajek. The 20-year-old has just five helpers in 58 games with the Wolf Pack this season, so he is unlikely to offer much in terms of offensive production if he cracks the Rangers lineup and makes his NHL debut.
