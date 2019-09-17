Rangers' Libor Hajek: Cleared to play
Hajek (shoulder) will be in the lineup for Wednesday's preseason game against the Devils.
Hajek's missed the final 14 contests of the 2018-19 campaign due to a separated shoulder, but his inclusion in Wednesday's lineup suggests he's now back to 100 percent. The 21-year-old blueliner, who notched five helpers in 58 games with AHL Hartford last season, is fully expected to make the Rangers' Opening Night roster, but he won't have much offensive upside, so for now, there's no reason for him to be on fantasy owners' radar.
