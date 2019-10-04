Hajek picked up an assist in 12:20 of ice time in Thursday's 6-4 win over Winnipeg.

Hajek looked largely overwhelmed in this one, but coach David Quinn tried to cover his weaknesses by moving Hajek onto a pairing with top defenseman Jacob Trouba in the third period. The move paid off, as Hajek made a D-to-D pass to Trouba, who then proceeded to spring Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with a stretch pass, earning each blueliner an assist when Zibanejad converted. Hajek has great physical attributes as a smooth skater at 6-foot-2 and 203 pounds, but he still looks raw and isn't much of a threat with the puck on his stick.