Hajek was assigned to AHL Hartford on Tuesday.

Hajek was an extra defender for the Rangers in the postseason. New York's elimination in Game 7 on Monday by New Jersey opens him up to see playing time in the Calder Cup Playoffs with the Wolf Pack. The 25-year-old blueliner chipped in six points and 31 PIM in 24 AHL contests during the 2022-23 campaign.