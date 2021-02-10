The Rangers activated Hajek from the taxi squad and he's expected to be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Boston, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

The 23-year-old has suited up in the past two games for the Rangers, and with Jack Johnson (groin) still sidelined, Hajek will play in his third straight game. He's yet to make an impact from a fantasy perspective yet, going pointless with a minus-1 rating across 12:06 of average ice time this season. He'll slot in on the third defensive pair with Anthony Bitetto for Wednesday's game