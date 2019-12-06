Hajek is expected to be sidelined for 3-4 weeks due to a knee sprain he suffered during Thursday's win over Columbus.

Hajek's lengthy absence will definitely test the Rangers' depth at defense, but it won't impact any fantasy lineups, as he's only picked up five helpers while averaging 16:01 of ice time in 27 games this campaign. It's likely only a matter of time until the 21-year-old is placed on injured reserve.