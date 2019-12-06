Rangers' Libor Hajek: Facing long-term absence
Hajek is expected to be sidelined for 3-4 weeks due to a knee sprain he suffered during Thursday's win over Columbus.
Hajek's lengthy absence will definitely test the Rangers' depth at defense, but it won't impact any fantasy lineups, as he's only picked up five helpers while averaging 16:01 of ice time in 27 games this campaign. It's likely only a matter of time until the 21-year-old is placed on injured reserve.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.