Hajek scored a goal and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Hajek got the Rangers on the board at 10:23 of the second period. The 23-year-old defenseman has just two goals and an assist through 31 contests this season. The Czech native plays mostly a defensive role, but he hasn't added much non-scoring production with only 28 shots on net, 15 hits, 28 blocked shots and eight PIM. He's best left off fantasy rosters since he plays a limited role on the third pairing.