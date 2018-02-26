Hajek was sent to the Rangers as part of a multi-player deal that included Ryan McDonagh and J.T. Miller heading the other way, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Hajek and Brett Howden were the prospects included in the deal that also saw Vladislav Namestnikov join the Rangers, as well as a first-round pick in 2018 and a conditional second-round selection. The 20-year-old Hajek has registered 25 points in 33 games for WHL Saskatoon and could join AHL Hartford following the conclusion of his junior campaign.