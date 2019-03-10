Rangers' Libor Hajek: Injured in home win
Hajek suffered a separated shoulder in Saturday's 4-2 win over New Jersey.
The 21-year-old's injury comes in just the fifth game of his career. Before departing, Hajek was able to score his first goal, but that is of little consequence considering the injury outlook. The team is expected to update the young blueliner's status Sunday, but don't expect the 21-year-old to appear in a game anytime soon.
