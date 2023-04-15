site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Libor Hajek: Joins big club
By
RotoWire Staff
Hajek was promoted from AHL Hartford on Friday.
Hajek scored six points in 24 games with AHL Hartford. He'll fill a depth role with the Rangers this postseason.
