Hajek scored a goal and produced a plus-2 rating during Thursday's 8-2 victory over the Red Wings.

Hajek scored "one of those goals." With the Rangers leading 6-2 after already exploding for five-consecutive markers, Hajek released what seemed to be an innocent wrist shot from the blue line. However, Michael Rasmussen attempted to block the shot and it deflected off the third-line center's stick and past hopeless goalie Ville Husso, who was sliding over to cover the other post. It was Hajek's first goal since scoring against the Islanders on April 11, 2021.