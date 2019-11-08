Hajek finished with one shot in 20:54 of ice time during Thursday's 4-2 win over Carolina.

Hajek has just two assists in 14 games and is still looking for his first goal. He actually scored a goal during a five-game cup of coffee with the Rangers last season but was limited to only five helpers in 58 games with AHL Hartford. Hajek's not in the lineup for offense, as his smooth skating stride and 6-foot-2, 203-pound frame give the Czech blueliner the makings of a lockdown defender, and the Rangers are hoping he can grow into such a role.