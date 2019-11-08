Rangers' Libor Hajek: Offense remains limited
Hajek finished with one shot in 20:54 of ice time during Thursday's 4-2 win over Carolina.
Hajek has just two assists in 14 games and is still looking for his first goal. He actually scored a goal during a five-game cup of coffee with the Rangers last season but was limited to only five helpers in 58 games with AHL Hartford. Hajek's not in the lineup for offense, as his smooth skating stride and 6-foot-2, 203-pound frame give the Czech blueliner the makings of a lockdown defender, and the Rangers are hoping he can grow into such a role.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.