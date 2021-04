Hajek didn't record a meaningful statistic over 17:13 of ice time in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Penguins.

As a defensive defenseman, Hajek's normally doing his job if you're not noticing him on the ice. He has just two points in 28 games, so the 23-year-old blueliner isn't much of a contributor in the offensive end. The young Rangers team boasts an explosive offense capable of erupting for scoring sprees like this one, but Hajek rarely gets in on the fun.