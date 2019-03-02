Hajek made his NHL debut and registered a minor penalty, two shots and a hit in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Acquired in a multi-player trade with the Lightning in February of 2018, Hajek saw 17:35 of ice time and posted an impressive Corsi For percentage (61.90) in the tough home loss. Tampa Bay originally traded Anthony DeAngelo to select Hajek in the second round (37th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, but now they are teammates with New York. Hajek, a shutdown type, didn't look out of place in his NHL debut, and it's reasonable to think he'll stick around since the Rangers are well out of the playoff picture.