Hajek totaled one shot, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-1 rating across 12:24 TOI in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Devils.

Hajek is dressing by default due to a lack of appealing alternatives, but he's clearly at the bottom of the pecking order among New York's six defensemen -- each of the other five played at least 17:50 in this one. With a Nov. 10 goal in an 8-2 drubbing of Detroit comprising his entire season point total, Hajek hasn't made a strong case for more ice time.