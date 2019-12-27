Rangers' Libor Hajek: Resumes skating
Hajek skated for the first time since sustaining his knee injury Friday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Hajek has already been out of action for three weeks and there's still no timetable for his return. Once healthy, the 21-year-old will resume his duties as a bottom-pairing defenseman for the Rangers.
