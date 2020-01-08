Hajek (knee) isn't on the ice for warmups and won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Colorado, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Hajek donned a full-contact sweater ahead of Saturday's game, so he's return to the lineup remains imminent. He won't play Tuesday, however, as he's absence will extend into the four-week mark. Hajek's next chance to suit up is Thursday's game against the Devils.