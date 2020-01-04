Play

Hajek (knee) shed the no-contact sweater for Saturday's morning skate, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Hajak was initially pegged with a 3-to-4 week absence, and Friday marked the four-week mark. The 21-year-old's return to the lineup appears imminent, but he won't draw in for Saturday's matchup versus the Canucks.

