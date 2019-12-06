Play

Hajek (knee) won't return to Thursday's contest against the Blue Jackets.

Hajek was involved in an akward collision along the boards in the first period, and the team is classifying his injury as a knee sprain. Expect word on the 21-year-old status ahead of Friday's game at home against Montreal. For the remainder of Thursday's game, however, the team will roll with five defensemen.

