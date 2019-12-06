Rangers' Libor Hajek: Suffers injury Thursday
Hajek (knee) won't return to Thursday's contest against the Blue Jackets.
Hajek was involved in an akward collision along the boards in the first period, and the team is classifying his injury as a knee sprain. Expect word on the 21-year-old status ahead of Friday's game at home against Montreal. For the remainder of Thursday's game, however, the team will roll with five defensemen.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.