Domingue snagged a two-year, $1.55 million contract from the Rangers on Wednesday.

While Domingue likely will come into training camp as the presumptive No. 3 option for the Rangers, it's not impossible that he could edge out Jaroslav Halak for the backup job behind Igor Shesterkin. Even if he does make the Opening Night roster, Domingue is unlikely to see enough NHL action to consider taking him in most fantasy formats except perhaps as a pairing option with Shesterkin.