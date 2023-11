Domingue was called up by the Rangers on Friday, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today.

Domingue was returned to AHL Hartford earlier in the day for salary cap reasons. With Igor Shesterkin (lower body) and Jonathan Quick (upper body) both questionable for Sunday's home contest against Columbus, Domingue might dress as the starter or backup. He got the start Thursday, stopping 25 of 26 shots in a 4-1 win over Minnesota.