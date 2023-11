Domingue was called up to the Rangers on Wednesday.

Domingue was with AHL Hartford for only a day. His return might indicate that Igor Shesterkin (lower body) isn't ready to return for Thursday's home game versus Minnesota. To further complicate matters, Jonathan Quick is now day-to-day with an upper-body injury. If Quick and Shesterkin are both unavailable, then Domingue might start Thursday. Goaltender Dylan Garand was also called up by New York.