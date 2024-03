Domingue signed a one-way, one-year extension with the Rangers on Sunday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

The deal carries an AAV of $775,000. Domingue made one NHL start this season, stopping 25 of 26 shots in a win. The 32-year-old Domingue figures to serve as organizational depth again in 2024-25 behind Igor Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick.