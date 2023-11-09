Domingue was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice, indicating he will guard the home crease versus the Wild on Thursday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

The Rangers are down to their third and fourth string goaltenders as Igor Shesterkin (lower body) and Jonathan Quick (upper body) were injured over the last week. Domingue will make his first NHL start in two seasons as he was 1-1-0 with a 2.02 GAA and .928 save percentage with the Penguins in 2021-22. Domingue will be backed up by his AHL Hartford teammate, Dylan Garand. The Wild are a high-scoring team. as they have scored 44 goals in just 12 games this season.