Domingue made 25 saves in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Making his first NHL appearance in over a year, Domingue was stellar between the pipes and the only puck to get past him came on a tipped point shot in the second period. The 31-year-old's time with the Rangers could be brief though, as injuries to Igor Shesterkin (lower body) and Jonathan Quick (upper body) aren't thought to be serious and the team won't take the ice again until Sunday against the Blue Jackets.