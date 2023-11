Domingue was called up by the Rangers on Wednesday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Domingue has a 1.75 GAA and a .934 save percentage in four contests with AHL Hartford this season. Igor Shesterkin is dealing with an undisclosed injury and is questionable for Saturday's road game against Minnesota. Jonathan Quick will get the start, but if Shesterkin is unavailable, then Domingue will serve as the backup goaltender.