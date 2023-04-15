Domingue was called up by the Rangers on Friday.

Domingue had a 2.51 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 45 AHL games in 2022-23. He didn't play for the Rangers during the regular season. Domingue is a depth option for the Rangers going into the playoffs and might serve as a healthy scratch in Game 1 of their first-round series versus New Jersey on Tuesday.

