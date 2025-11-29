Spence scored a goal and added an assist in the University of Michigan's 5-1 win over Harvard University on Friday.

Spence's first season with the Wolverines has gone fine. He's picked up six goals, five assists, 30 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 17 appearances. A second-round pick of the Rangers in 2025, Spence plays a high-energy game. He won't be a leading scorer, but he has potential to emerge as a power winger once he's NHL ready.