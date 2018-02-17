Rangers' Marc Staal: Aiming to return next Thursday
Staal (neck), who was cleared for contact Friday, is targeting a return next Thursday on the road against the Canadiens, Larry Brooks of the New York Post reports.
Typically, when a player proves that he can withstand contact, it means that he's on the verge of returning to action. Besides, Staal is a veteran who comes from a hockey family, so we're rather confident about the legitimacy of this return timetable that he's established on his own. We assume his status won't matter to many outside of the Big Apple, though, as Staal has just seven points (one goal, six assists) through 50 games this season; he's more of a shutdown type, unlike brothers Eric and Jordan, who slot in at forward for their respective teams.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...