Rangers' Marc Staal: Appears Good to go Friday
Staal (illness) is taking part in line rushes ahead of Friday's game against the Blue Jackets, indicating he will play in the contest, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Staal will avoid missing more than one contest because of the illness, though it's worth noting that he skated Tuesday prior to the contest as well. Barring a late change, look for Staal to slot in alongside Brendan Smith on the second pairing.
