Rangers' Marc Staal: Back at practice
Staal (infection) was present for Monday's morning skate, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Staal hasn't played since Nov. 7 after undergoing surgery for an ankle infection, but his return appears imminent. Whether he's able to crack the lineup Monday against the Golden Knights remains to be seen and likely depends on how he reacts to getting back into action. Regardless, the veteran blueliner should be off fantasy radars after recording two points and firing 11 shots on net through 11 games.
