Staal recorded two hits and a plus-1 rating in Friday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

The veteran blueliner was back in his usual spot on the Rangers' third pairing after missing one game due to illness. When he's on the ice, Staal offers a smidge of fantasy value in formats that score multiple categories, managing two goals and eight points through 39 games with 16 PIM, 34 shots, 58 hits and 60 blocked shots with a plus-6 rating.