Rangers' Marc Staal: Back from illness
Staal recorded two hits and a plus-1 rating in Friday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
The veteran blueliner was back in his usual spot on the Rangers' third pairing after missing one game due to illness. When he's on the ice, Staal offers a smidge of fantasy value in formats that score multiple categories, managing two goals and eight points through 39 games with 16 PIM, 34 shots, 58 hits and 60 blocked shots with a plus-6 rating.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.