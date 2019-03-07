Rangers' Marc Staal: Back in action Thursday
Staal (illness) will take part in Thursday's game against the Red Wings.
Staal's availability gives the Rangers some stability along the blue line, but it shouldn't have a large impact from a fantasy standpoint. The veteran enters Thursday having notched just 13 points -- three goals and 10 assists -- through 66 games this season, doing most of his fantasy damage on the blocked shots (92) front.
