Staal recorded an assist, on shot, two blocked shots and two hits over 22:42 of ice time during Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Islanders.

The helper improves Staal to a goal and three points through eight games. After registering just three tallies and seven assists over 72 games last season, he's off to a much better start offensively this year. However, he's more of a meat-and-potatoes defenseman, and it's probably still wise to steer clear in most fantasy settings.