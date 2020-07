Staal (undisclosed) will available for versus Carolina on Saturday.

Staal managed just 11 points in 52 appearances this season, so fantasy players shouldn't be banking on him offering much in the offensive end, even if Anthony DeAngelo (undisclosed) is sidelined. In Saturday's matchup, Staal figures to slot in on the third pairing and likely won't see any time with either power-play group, minimizing his fantasy impact.