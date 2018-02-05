Rangers' Marc Staal: Dealing with cervical strain
Staal will not be available against the Stars on Monday due to a cervical strain.
There was some concern that Staal -- who missed Monday's game-day skate -- sustained a concussion, however, the team clarified that it was in fact a cervical strain. Unfortunately, it's unclear how long this ailment could sideline the defender. Steve Kampfer should slot into the lineup in Staal's stead.
