Rangers' Marc Staal: Dealing with injury again
Coach Dan Quinn said Staal (lower body) is questionable for Monday's game versus the Penguins.
Staal was a game-time decision due to a lower-body injury for Saturday's game versus the Maple Leafs, but he ultimately slotted into the lineup. He may have been hurting again after that contest, leading to his unclear status for next game. Fantasy owners shouldn't be bothered by his condition considering Staal has just 13 points in 73 games.
