Stall recorded two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's loss to the Flyers.

Staal averaged 21:29 TOI in four games ahead of the All-Star break, but he saw his ice time dip in this outing with a 16:48 mark. The veteran blueliner has already surpassed last year's eight-point mark with 11 this season, but it's not enough to propel him into the fantasy realm.