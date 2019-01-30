Rangers' Marc Staal: Fires twice in loss
Stall recorded two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's loss to the Flyers.
Staal averaged 21:29 TOI in four games ahead of the All-Star break, but he saw his ice time dip in this outing with a 16:48 mark. The veteran blueliner has already surpassed last year's eight-point mark with 11 this season, but it's not enough to propel him into the fantasy realm.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...