Rangers' Marc Staal: Game-time call
Staal (illness) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with Detroit.
Staal is currently battling an illness, so his status for Thursday's contest likely won't be confirmed until the Rangers take the ice for pregame warmups. If Staal's unable to go, Fredrik Claesson will draw into the lineup against the Red Wings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...