Rangers' Marc Staal: Given opportunity to rest
Staal (rest) won't play Saturday against the Devils, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
As noted by Rosen, Staal had been playing through the flu, so he'll get a break with the Rangers being well out of playoff contention. The industrious defenseman will hit pause on his 2018-19 campaign having produced three goals and 10 assists through 67 games.
