Staal (lower body) will play in Saturday's game versus the Maple Leafs.

Staal's status has been hazy for the last three days off, but he'll return to the Rangers' top defensive pairing. The 31-year-old shouldn't be on fantasy owners' radars with just 13 points in 72 games, but he's used heavily defensively with 61.0 percent of his shifts starting in the Rangers' zone.