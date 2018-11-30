Rangers' Marc Staal: Heats up to a simmer
Staal recorded three shots and a minus-1 rating in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Senators.
Three shots qualifies as an offensive outburst for a guy who only totaled four over the previous 10 games. This effort comes on the heels of Staal's first goal of the season Monday, also against Ottawa. He showed some life offensively against the league's worst defensive team, but don't expect Staal to keep this up against stiffer competition.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...