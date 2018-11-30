Staal recorded three shots and a minus-1 rating in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Senators.

Three shots qualifies as an offensive outburst for a guy who only totaled four over the previous 10 games. This effort comes on the heels of Staal's first goal of the season Monday, also against Ottawa. He showed some life offensively against the league's worst defensive team, but don't expect Staal to keep this up against stiffer competition.