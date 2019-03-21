Staal is considered day-to-day after missing practice Thursday with an upper-body injury, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Staal hasn't been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Leafs at this point, but he would likely need to rejoin practice either Friday or Saturday for an opportunity to suit up. The veteran's status for the contest shouldn't change much in terms of fantasy, considering he owns just 13 points through 72 contests, though he does provide some minor upside in leagues that count blocks shots (102) and hits (80).