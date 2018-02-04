Staal left Saturday's game against the Predators with an upper-body injury and did not return.

Though Staal is getting the "upper body" designation, he left the game after taking a big hit in the head from Alexei Emelin. Though Staal is not a fantasy fixture, he only has seven points through 50 games, this is concerning from a more human perspective. The 30-year-old has a history of concussions, so any shot to the head is a cause for alarm.