Staal scored a goal, dished three hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Oilers.

Staal had the third goal for the Rangers. He's at just five points in 23 games this year. The defenseman has added 23 shots on goal, 29 hits and 39 blocked shots, but those numbers are unlikely to interest fantasy owners.

