Staal (neck) has been placed on injured reserve, according to the NHL media site.

Staal has missed two straight games due to a neck issue stemming from an injury suffered Feb. 3 against the Predators. The team will be forced to activate him from reserve when he's healthy and ready to return, but his first opportunity to do so arrives Sunday against the Jets.

