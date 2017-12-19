Staal blocked one shot in 19:38 of ice time in a 3-2 overtime victory Saturday over Boston.

The blocked shot was the only remanence of Staal's performance that popped up on the statsheet. The Thunder Bay native has been mainly skating on the third paring in 2017-18 thus far, averaging 17:50 of ice time per game. Despite the limited opportunities Staal has notched six points (one goal, five assists) and is already over halfway to besting last seasons point total of 10. However, with sheltered minutes and no power-play presence, it would be surprising to see him climb much higher than his mark last year.